Princess Beatrice pregnant: Prince Andrew’s daughter admitted to maternity

The princess beatrice will become a mother. British tabloid The Express revealed that the daughter of prince andrews was admitted to the maternity ward with a view to giving birth on Friday, September 17. The young woman is expecting her first child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her husband and the queen elizabeth ii accompanied her for her admission to the maternity ward in London. “Princess Beatrice is reportedly in a London hospital. Looks like the birth of Queen Elizabeth II’s 12th grandchild is just around the corner”, reports a source with ABC. Soon here princess beatrice will experience the joys of motherhood, welcoming her very first child.

The royal family is growing

May 19, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli brought happiness to the royal family by announcing that they were expecting their first child. A future royal baby whose birth is scheduled for this fall and whose gender is unknown for the moment. On the other hand, we already know that the twelfth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II will not carry a royal title. On the other hand, it will benefit a title of nobility inherited from his father, who own a count title in Italy. The son or daughter of Edoardo Mapelli and of Beatrice will therefore be made count or countess at birth.

As a reminder, Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi July 17, 2020, with Prince Philip and Elizabeth II. An image of a united family, despite the now symbolic Covid-19 pandemic. Indeed, the Duke of Edinburgh died a few weeks later, on April 9, at the age of 99.

