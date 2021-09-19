Princess Beatrice pregnant: Prince Andrew’s daughter admitted to maternity

Princess Beatrice was admitted to the maternity ward on Friday, September 17, according to tabloid information The Sun. Prince Andrew’s daughter will become the mother of her first child.
The princess beatrice will become a mother. British tabloid The Express revealed that the daughter of prince andrews was admitted to the maternity ward with a view to giving birth on Friday, September 17. The young woman is expecting her first child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her husband and the queen elizabeth ii accompanied her for her admission to the maternity ward in London. “Princess Beatrice is reportedly in a London hospital. Looks like the birth of Queen Elizabeth II’s 12th grandchild is just around the corner”, reports a source with ABC. Soon here princess beatrice will experience the joys of motherhood, welcoming her very first child.
The royal family is growing
May 19, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli brought happiness to the royal family by announcing that they were expecting their first child. A future royal baby whose birth is scheduled for this fall and whose gender is unknown for the moment. On the other hand, we already know that the twelfth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II will not carry a royal title. On the other hand, it will benefit a title of nobility inherited from his father, who own a count title in Italy. The son or daughter of Edoardo Mapelli and of Beatrice will therefore be made count or countess at birth.
As a reminder, Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi July 17, 2020, with Prince Philip and Elizabeth II. An image of a united family, despite the now symbolic Covid-19 pandemic. Indeed, the Duke of Edinburgh died a few weeks later, on April 9, at the age of 99.
© Agency
2/21 –
Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice of York
The Royal Family of England during mass at St Paul’s Cathedral in London for the 90th birthday of Queen Elisabeth II of England. June 10, 2016
© AGENCY
3/21 –
Prince Eugenie of York and Princess Beatrice of York
Prince Eugenie of York and Princess Beatrice of York attend the 2017 Royal Ascot races in London on June 23, 2017.
© AGENCY / BESTIMAGE
4/21 –
Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice of York
Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice of York attend the 2017 Royal Ascot races in London on June 23, 2017.
© AGENCY
5/21 –
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie of York
The Royal Family of England on their arrival in Ascot for the horse races. June 19, 2018
© Agency / Bestimage
6/21 –
Princess Beatrice of York
Guests arrive at St. George’s Chapel for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle, UK on October 12, 2018.
© Alex Bramall
7/21 –
Mr Thomas Brooksbank, Mrs Nicola Brooksbank, Mr George Brooksbank, Jack Brooksbank, his wife Princess Eugenie of York, Princess Beatrice of …
Official photos of the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on October 12, 2018
© Backgrid UK / Bestimage
8/21 –
Princess Beatrice of York
Princess Beatrice in London
© Backgrid UK
9/21 –
Princess Beatrice of York
The Princesses of York attended a friend’s baby shower at the Arts Club in London’s Mayfair district. April 17, 2019
© Backgrid UK
10/21 –
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
The Princesses of York are out together, with their husbands and boyfriends, in London’s Notting Hill district. May 31, 2019
© AGENCY
11/21 –
Princess Beatrice of York and Eugenie of York
The Trooping the Color 2019 parade, celebrating Queen Elisabeth II’s 93rd birthday, at Buckingham Palace, London on June 8, 2019.
© AGENCY
12/21 –
Princess Beatrice of York and Eugenie of York
The British royal family and Dutch rulers on day one of the Ascot 2019 races, in Ascot, UK on June 18, 2019.
© Backgrid UK / Bestimage
13/21 –
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Guests arrive at E. Goulding and C. Jopling’s wedding in York Cathedral on August 31, 2019
© Agency
14/21 –
Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
People at the N. von Bismarck’s “The Dior Sessions” book launch party in London on October 1, 2019.
© AGENCY
15/21 –
Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
People leave the N. von Bismarck book launch party “The Dior sessions” in London on October 1, 2019.
© Agency / Bestimage
16/21 –
Princess Beatrice of York, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice of York, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi pose outside The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge after their wedding, Windsor, July 17, 2020.
© BEST IMAGE
17/21 –
Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice of York is expecting her first child
© INSTAGRAM / PRINCESS EUGENIE
18/21 –
Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
The couple got married in 2020
19/21 –
Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Edoardo is a British property developer
20/21 –
Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
The tandem has been spinning the perfect love for years, announcing their engagement in 2019
© INSTAGRAM / PRINCESS EUGENIE
21/21 –
Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Natural couple photo