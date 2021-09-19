PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus – Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo is already causing a stir with Solskjaer

Zapping Goal! Football club Ligue 1: top 10 best sellers of the decade

Manchester United have missed their Champions League debut this season. Despite a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, the Red Devils lost Tuesday in Bern against wild and opportunistic Young Boys (1-2).

Released in the second half (72nd) and replaced by Jesse Lingard, CR7 then distinguished himself by replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the Manchester United bench, which made Rio Ferdinand say that he had already taken on the role of deputy chief ! The Red Devils coach has set the record straight and nailed the beak of the former MU stopper.

“Rio, once again, comments on things that he does not really know, he railed in the British press. There should have been a yellow card for Martins Pereira for a foul on Nemanja Matic. Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo then went out of their reserve a bit to support me. They were next to me for a brief moment to display their anger at the referee, but then they sat down again. It was a very brief, spontaneous moment, but to say loud and clear that CR7 already does coaching for me is not true. “

Next time Solskjaer wants to replace CR7 with Liingard pic.twitter.com/nn4VgAc0Pp

– Thib (@Thib_LP) September 14, 2021