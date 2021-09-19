Queen Letizia of Spain’s ‘fantastic’ black leather dress creates a sensation in Madrid

The wife of King Felipe VI made a remarkable appearance during the final of the Famelab 2021, an event that brought together the scientific community in the Spanish capital, on Friday, September 17.

She already wore this outfit in February 2019, during the opening ceremony of the 38th International Contemporary Art Fair. Two and a half years later, Queen Letizia of Spain once again donned her mid-length black leather dress, signed & Other Stories, on Friday, September 17. She was then attending the final of Famelab España 2021, an international competition organized in Madrid, during which scientists present their work in three minutes. The wife of King Felipe VI thus offered a remarkable appearance in a belted garment with short, flared sleeves, worth 298 pounds (349 euros). A look the 49-year-old queen paired with nude-colored Prada pumps, silver earrings and a pristine mask.

In video, the historical visit of Felipe VI and Letizia of Spain to Cuba

A “sensational” look



His outfit has, moreover, conquered his community. “I love the leather dress worn by Queen Letizia of Spain! is thus enthusiastic @SharonAWilliams on Twitter. She is 49 years old and her look is fantastic! ” A point of view shared by @colourandimage. “Queen Letizia was sensational in this trendy dress, ”she said. “Always so elegant”, also commented a named Marisol Sierra on Instagram. Already, on Monday, September 13, the mother of Princesses Leonor and Sofia dazzled her fellow citizens in a pale blue dress signed Pedro del Hierro, during a visit to the Prado Museum. An exercise in style that Letizia of Spain has decidedly mastered to perfection.