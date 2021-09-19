Quinté + on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Vincennes: the forecasts

Find the predictions of Dominique Cordier for the quinté of Sunday 19 September 0 Vincennes, the Prix ​​d’Avallon, departure at 3.15pm. Harnessed trot. European race. 2100 meters, Grande Piste, Start at Autostart. 5 and 6 year old mares.

Quinté interesting, and not only because the PMU provides it with a piggy bank of 500,000 euros. Our favorite, the 8 Aura SL, has everything to please: speed, ability to run and Jean-Michel Bazire. The number 8 behind the car is almost anecdotal after all. Behind her we trust at 4 Ghalie du Goutier, a brand new mare that has not finished talking about her.

Our last minute, the 3rd Mesloise Winner, certainly does not have the best time on this course, but it is in Olympic form, which compensates. With Alexandre Abrivard at the helm, it undeniably has its place on one of the steps of the podium.





Among the interesting underdogs is the 13 Argbiggan. It begins in Vincennes, but with Matthieu Abrivard on the sulky. It certainly cannot hope to win, though, but it can take a place at good odds in the quinté…

The predictions:

8. Aaura SL

4. Ghalie du Goutier

3. Mesloise winner

2. Zante Breed

13. Argbiggan

11. Adeline

6. Favorite Darling

The last minute :

Results for Friday September 17th at Vincennes:

Rout of the two big favorites: only consolation, the last minute takes third place at good odds.

