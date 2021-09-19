Sampaoli put his foot down, Genesio takes his responsibilities

Zapping Goal! Football club Top 10: Most lucrative jersey sponsorship deals

This Saturday, OM made a show of force by taking second place in Ligue 1 (13 pts in 5 matches) after easily dominating Stade Rennais (2-0). For Jorge Sampaoli, there was inevitably a lot of joy but also control in front of the microphones. Nevertheless, the Argentinian conceded that he liked what he had seen: “What I like the most is that this young team assimilates the fact that this game is even more beautiful when you attack than when you defend, and we play like that. no matter where we are. We did it in Monaco, here, and in Russia, where we dominated but not won ”.

Sampaoli validates its turnover

In addition, Jorge Sampaoli was pleased that his turn-over worked and he will continue on the next matches: “Dimitri played because he had recovered and that it is fundamental for us (…) The rotation is necessary and the level of competition is high. The team does not suffer. Milik’s return will be welcome because it will increase our scoring possibilities ”.

Genesio realistic on the superiority of OM

For his part, Bruno Genesio was disappointed with the match of his Rennes, 16th in Ligue 1, but especially expressed his powerlessness against an opponent simply above: “When you concede a goal, it means that there is mistakes. On the two goals, they are gross faults and a lack of aggressiveness. From there, we cannot hope for much. On the offensive side, we did not create enough chances. They have been effective. It’s hard to resist when the waves come back all the time. I would have liked us to be fairer in our emergence, in the recovery of the ball … “, he asserts, also assuring on Prime Video to have faced a” superior “opponent:” On the whole of the match, there is not much to say about the Marseille victory ”.





And the former Lyon coach considers himself primarily responsible for this new defeat for the Bretons: “My share of responsibility is essential. I am the coach, it is I who make the choices of the team and the game plan. I assume, and once we have said that, you have to be able to react and raise your head ”.