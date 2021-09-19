she warns!

When Isabelle Balkany wants to say something, she says it! To do this, she regularly uses her Twitter account to get her messages across. Jokes, messages of concern or even rants … the wife of the former mayor of Levallois-Perret is very active on the social network. Moreover, this Sunday, September 19, the septuagenarian once again wanted to mark the occasion. On his Twitter account, Isabelle Balkany posted a pretty hilarious photo and doesn’t hesitate to tackle those who categorize her as a “nasty woman”.

It is therefore this time in images that Isabelle Balkany wanted to strike a blow to her detractors. In this picture, we see a sign with the inscription “Attention !! Wicked woman”. The silhouettes of a woman kicking the private parts of the man in front of her are depicted. Behind the woman is a dog who doesn’t seem to care about the situation. Moreover, the inscription “The dog? It’s okay, he’s nice” seems to be favorable to the animal. One thing is certain, this publication made laugh the Internet users who were numerous to react. Comments such as “Oh that’s funny”, “We have fun with you Isa” or “What a little quip Isabelle” can be found under the post.





Earlier in the month, Isabelle Balkany had used her Twitter account to give news of the state of health of her husband, Patrick Balkany. The politician was again hospitalized urgently. Out of (…)

Read more on the GALA website

Olivier Véran as President of the Republic? He clearly responds to his ambition

EXCLUDED – Frank Delay (2Be3): his son Jay Lee embarks on a new adventure

Cyril Hanouna in mourning: his famous chronicler René Malleville is dead

PHOTOS – Marion Cotillard in a highly chic black look to shine in San Sebastian

Marie-Anne Chazel: why she admires her daughter Margot so much