SpaceX: successful return to Earth for the first space tourists

On Wednesday September 15, 2021, all eyes were on the sky and space. SpaceX launched its first space tourism mission with 4 civilians on board. Called “Inspiration4”, this mission lasted 3 days. The four tourists have returned to Earth yesterday evening.

After Virgin galactic and Blue Origin, it’s the turn of SpaceX to make the front page. Wednesday, September 15, 2021, the American company specializing in the field of astronautics and space flight, founded by Elon musk, launched his whole first space tourism mission with on board 4 civilians. For this great historical space moment, SpaceX chose to take off a Falcon 9 rocket, with at its summit the famous Crew Dragon capsule.

Baptized “Inspiration4“, this mission therefore had the particularity of not carrying professional astronauts on board, but only civilians; four to be more precise: Jared isaacman, appointed captain, Hayley Arceneaux (29 years), Christopher Sembroski (42 years old) and Sian Proctor (51 years old). So how were they selected? If the first is a billionaire who finances the trip, the other 3 meet very different criteria. Thus, we find a survivor of pediatric cancer working today as a medical assistant in a pediatric hospital in Memphis, but also a former US Air Force and finally a professor of Earth sciences. , ex-candidate for NASA. Because they are novices, the budding astronauts had to undergo training, including parabolic flights, centrifuge runs or a trek in the snow on Mount Rainier.





But then, what did their trip to orbit look like? Place a space travel around the earth at an altitude of approximately 570 km, which is further than the International Space Station (ISS) where it is currently Thomas Pesquet. In total, this mission lasted three days, and made it possible to collect data for future private passengers.

The first four space tourists of SpaceX landed unharmed Saturday night in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. A real success! In orbit at around 28,000 km / h, the lucky ones made more than 15 times around the earth. “It was a hell of a trip for us, and it’s only just beginning“said the captain.

The launch was broadcast live by the Youtube channel of the American company. And for fans of astronomy and space conquest, know that a documentary entitled “Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space“is in preparation. Dedicated to this first space tourism mission operated by SpaceX, it will be produced by Netflix in partnership with Time warner.