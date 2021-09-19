More

    Spanish government seizes prosecution after homophobic and racist protest

    The Spanish government has announced to seize the prosecution after a far-right demonstration deemed homophobic and racist Saturday, September 18 in Madrid.

    We will bring to the attention of the prosecution the anti-LGBT and racist hatred of today’s Nazi demonstration in Chueca“, Historic gay district of the Spanish capital, tweeted Saturday evening the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, member of the radical left party Podemos.


    Some 200 protesters marched through central Madrid on Saturday with chants such as “queers out of our neighborhoods” Where “Christian Spain, not Muslim», According to videos broadcast by several Spanish media.

    The demonstration was also condemned on the right on Sunday by the deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís (Ciudadanos) and the head of health for the capital region, Enrique Ruiz Escudero (Popular Party).

    Spain, at the forefront of gender policies in Europe, saw a wave of protests in support of the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans) community in July after the death of Samuel Luiz, a homosexual who was beaten up in the country. northwest of the country.


    Amanda

