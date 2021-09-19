struggle for influence between several countries

The United States and Australia are allies in the Indo-Pacific area where they fear that they will see domination by China.

The Indo-Pacific zone is divided with several countries opposing each other on Saturday, September 18. The United States and Australia are allies whose common interest is China’s actions: they no longer support Beijing wanting to reign supreme over this entire area. This explains in particular the recent order for American submarines by Australia.





According to Thomas Gomart, director of the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), this contract “Also reflects a very likely form of integration of the Australian Navy into the US Navy in relation to the threat from China.” For several years, a confrontation between Australia and China was foreseeable. The final break came in 2020 when Beijing imposed economic sanctions on Australia by overtaxing wine, beef, barley and coal.