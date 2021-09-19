Submarine crisis: London defends its approach

In a column published in the Telegraph, the new head of British diplomacy did not mention the tensions with France, and highlighted the place of the United Kingdom post-Brexit in the world

New British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has defended London’s approach in defense deal with Washington and Canberra, which angered Paris after Australia canceled mega contract of submarines.

This agreement shows the UK’s readiness to “be firm in the defense of our interests” and “our commitment to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region,” wrote the head of British diplomacy in a statement. column published in the Telegraph this Sunday, September 19.

The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom announced Wednesday a strategic partnership to counter China, AUKUS, including the supply of American submarines to Canberra.

Australia’s decision to cancel the contract to purchase French conventionally-powered submarines worth € 56 billion in favor of US nuclear-powered ships has sparked outrage in Paris. President Emmanuel Macron recalled the French ambassadors to Canberra and Washington in an unprecedented gesture.





Speaking on the France 2 television channel on Saturday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian spoke of a “serious crisis” and denounced a “duplicity” of Canberra and Washington. Paris, on the other hand, deemed it unnecessary to recall the French ambassador to London, jokingly about the “permanent opportunism” of the United Kingdom, qualifying the country as “the fifth wheel of the coach”.

In her column, the head of British diplomacy in no way mentioned the tensions with France, and put forward the slogan of “Global Britain” on the place of the post-Brexit United Kingdom in the world, dear to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson. She described her trip to the United Nations, whose general assembly is to be held next week, as “the beginning of an autumn where Global Britain will plant its flag on the world stage”, citing among others the great conference on the climate, COP26, scheduled for November in Glasgow.

On Times Radio, its president Alok Sharma took issue with the attacks by French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune, who spoke of “a form of accepted vassalization” of London towards Washington.

“I don’t see us as having the status of anyone’s vassal,” said Alok Sharma, “what we have here is an agreement between three close allies”. “As for France, we have other alliances which bind us with them very closely in terms of security,” he added.