suspected of three murders, a wealthy American heir convicted of one of them

It was made famous by an HBO documentary. Robert Durst, a wealthy and whimsical American in his seventies, was found guilty on Friday, September 17, of the murder of his best friend by a court in Los Angeles (California). The 78-year-old multimillionaire, who pleaded not guilty, was accused of killing his friend Susan Berman with a bullet to the head at the latter’s home in 2000 in Beverly Hills.



The prosecution believes that Susan Berman, 55 at the time of the murder, had helped Robert cover up his role in the murder of his wife Kathleen and that Robert Durst ended up killing Susan Berman to prevent him from responding to the police. -Yorkers who were investigating his wife’s disappearance in 1982.

Black sheep from one of New York’s biggest real estate families, Robert Durst was arrested in March 2015 on the eve of the broadcast of the last episode of the six-part biographical documentary. Entitled The Jinx, he looked back on another bloody episode in Robert Durst’s life: the murder of a neighbor, Morris Black, whom he then dismembered and thrown into the sea in an attempt to make the body disappear.

The sulphurous millionaire had at the time taken refuge in Texas, where he lived disguised as a woman and claimed to be silent, in a small sordid apartment. He had been acquitted of the crime thanks to an army of prestigious lawyers who had pleaded a mixture of self-defense, an accidental gunshot and acts committed under the influence of alcohol.





In The Jinx, Robert Durst seemed to be making an involuntary admission, whispering to himself as he was in the bathroom and his wireless mic was not turned off: “What did I do? I killed them all, obviously.”

During the trial, however, prosecutor John Lewin assured the jury that “mountain of evidence” weighed on Robert Durst, responsible, according to him, for three deaths, all linked to each other. “He is a triple murderer who has managed to escape responsibility so far”, he lamented at the bar.