the astonishing connection between the prince of Cambodia… And Mathieu Bodmer

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: the editorial of Laurent Hess on the nice shot Pape Cissé

As revealed by Le Parisien last night and confirmed by RMC Sport since, Norodom Ravichak, one of the princes of Cambodia, would have made an offer of 100 M € to the firm KPMG to buy ASSE. If we do not know a lot of things about the grandson of King Sihanouk, an anecdote nevertheless caught our attention.

Indeed, when doing research on Prince Ravichak, we came across an article from a Norman site (76 Actu) evoking the presence in December 2014 of the Cambodian at an indoor football exhibition in Rouen, the Plug- Foot Game.

Where the information takes a funny turn is that the event was sponsored by … Mathieu Bodmer. Obviously, the two men know each other through a mutual friend (Marc Coplo, former footballer turned asset manager). When we know that the current consultant is mentioned in another project to buy back ASSE, with North American funds, this anecdote shows how small the world is … one and the same project since Prince Ravichak is not alone on the file as he himself confided?



