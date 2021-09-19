The Costa Rican Sarah Conan elected Miss Brittany 2021 – Brittany







The Costarmorican Sarah Conan, 22 years old, 1.74 m, was elected Miss Brittany 2021, this Sunday, September 19, during an election which was held, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Océanis de Ploemeur (56) , in front of nearly 800 people. The young woman, originally from Lézardrieux, and native of Paimpol, will therefore represent Brittany in the Miss France 2022 competition which will take place in Caen (Calvados), in December, with a live broadcast on TF1. Sarah Conan is currently doing a Master 1 in Marketing and Management at a Rennes business school, the Rennes School of Business.

“Surprised by the result”

“I am surprised by this result, I did not think I would be selected among the winners. I still do not realize that I won ”, confided Sarah Conan, a few minutes after having obtained her scarf and her crown from the hands of Amandine Petit (Miss France 2021) and Julie Foricher (Miss Brittany 2020).

Water sports enthusiast

“I came to the election accompanied by my mother, Pascale, my stepfather, Marc, and my brother, who is 30 years old, Benoît. I think it was thanks to him that I won, because he distributed a lot of posters in favor of my candidacy, ”said Sarah Conan, who added:“ This is my first participation in an election of miss. If I presented myself, it’s because I love watching the Miss France election on television and I love challenges ”. “On the leisure side, I played handball in Plouagat (N3) and Paimpol (Regional). I love water sports, paddle boarding, surfing, wake boarding. I have traveled a lot and I find that Brittany has the most beautiful coasts ”, underlined the winner of the election.

Sylvie Tellier, director of the company Miss France, indicated that Sarah Conan would prepare for the national election on the island of Reunion, with the other qualified regions.

Four runners-up

The other winners of the evening are Agathe Rouault, 18 years old, 1.70 m, from Plaine-Haute (22), (1st runner-up), in the first year of a bachelor’s degree in management, in Rennes, at ESC. The second runner-up is Khéra Lefranc, from Arradon, followed by Margot Boulard, (3rd runner-up), Plancoët (22) and Romane Le Bouler, (4th runner-up), from Rennes.





From left to right, Khéra Lefranc (second runner-up), Agathe Rouault, (first runner-up), Sarah Conan (Miss Bretagne 2021), Margot Boulard (third runner-up) and Romane Le Bouler (fourth runner-up). (Photo: Le Télégramme / Pierre Boucher)

Agathe Rouault, first runner-up of Miss Bretagne 2021. (Photo: Le Télégramme / Pierre Boucher)

Sarah Conan, Miss Brittany surrounded by her brother, Benoît, her mother, Pascale Conan-Nénan and her stepfather, Marc Michaut. (Photo: Le Télégramme / Pierre Boucher)