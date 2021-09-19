The Costa Rican Sarah Conan elected Miss Brittany 2021 – Brittany

More

    The Costarmorican Sarah Conan was elected Miss Brittany 2021, this Sunday, September 19, during an election which was held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Océanis de Ploemeur (56). The young woman, originally from Lézardrieux, will therefore represent Brittany in the Miss France 2022 competition which will take place in Caen in December, with live broadcast on TF1.

    Sarah Conan, Miss Brittany 2021.
    From left to right, Khéra Lefranc (second runner-up), Agathe Rouault, (first runner-up), Sarah Conan (Miss Bretagne 2021), Margot Boulard (third runner-up) and Romane Le Bouler (fourth runner-up). (Photo: Le Télégramme / Pierre Boucher)
    Agathe Rouault, first runner-up of Miss Bretagne 2021.
    Agathe Rouault, first runner-up of Miss Bretagne 2021. (Photo: Le Télégramme / Pierre Boucher)
    Sarah Conan, Miss Brittany surrounded by her brother, Benoît, her mother, Pascale Conan-Nénan and her stepfather, Marc Michaut.
    Sarah Conan, Miss Brittany surrounded by her brother, Benoît, her mother, Pascale Conan-Nénan and her stepfather, Marc Michaut. (Photo: Le Télégramme / Pierre Boucher)

