The Costa Rican Sarah Conan elected Miss Brittany 2021 – Brittany

The Costarmorican Sarah Conan was elected Miss Brittany 2021, this Sunday, September 19, during an election which was held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Océanis de Ploemeur (56). The young woman, originally from Lézardrieux, will therefore represent Brittany in the Miss France 2022 competition which will take place in Caen in December, with live broadcast on TF1.
From left to right, Khéra Lefranc (second runner-up), Agathe Rouault, (first runner-up), Sarah Conan (Miss Bretagne 2021), Margot Boulard (third runner-up) and Romane Le Bouler (fourth runner-up). (Photo: Le Télégramme / Pierre Boucher)
Agathe Rouault, first runner-up of Miss Bretagne 2021. (Photo: Le Télégramme / Pierre Boucher)
Sarah Conan, Miss Brittany surrounded by her brother, Benoît, her mother, Pascale Conan-Nénan and her stepfather, Marc Michaut. (Photo: Le Télégramme / Pierre Boucher)
1/12 Sarah Conan, Miss Brittany 2021. (Photo: Le Télégramme / Pierre Boucher)
7/12 Sarah Conan, Miss Bretagne 2021, is presented to the public by Amandine Petit (left) and Julie Foricher (Miss Bretagne 2020). (Photo: Le Télégramme / Pierre Boucher)
8/12 Five Miss Bretagne together on the Oceanis stage: from left to right, Léa Bizeul (2015), Emilie Bachellereau (2018), Sarah Conan (2021), Julie Foricher (2020) and Romane Edern (2019). (Photo: Le Télégramme / Pierre Boucher)
10/12 Amandine Petit, Miss France 2021, took a selfie session at the end of the election. (Photo: Le Télégramme / Pierre Boucher)
11/12 Nearly 800 people gathered at the Océanis, from 4 p.m., to attend this election. (Photo: Le Télégramme / Pierre Boucher)
12/12 Zoe the fashionista, influencer based in Marseille, was present in the jury. (Photo: Le Télégramme / Pierre Boucher)