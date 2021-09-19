the current volcanic eruption becomes the longest in more than fifty years

Sixth eruption in the country for twenty years, it exceeded in duration, this week, that of the Holuhraun lava field.

She has just passed the six-month mark, Sunday, September 19. The ongoing volcanic eruption near Reykjavik, the Icelandic capital, is now the longest in the Nordic country in more than half a century. Begun on the evening of March 19 near Mount Fagradalsfjall, located on the Reykjanes peninsula southwest of Reykjavik, the eruption has already attracted 300,000 curious people and visitors always flock to admire it.



With its slow and continuous flow, its spurts like a geyser or its spectacular overflows from the crater, the eruption officially baptized “Fagradalshraun” (“beautiful valley of lava” in Icelandic) has become the most popular of Icelandic tourist attractions. .

The sixth eruption in Iceland for twenty years, this week it exceeded the eruption of the Holuhraun lava field, in east-central Iceland, which lasted from late August 2014 to late February 2015.





We must now go back to the eruption that saw the emergence of the volcanic island of Surtsey (1963-1967), in the archipelago of the Vestmann Islands, to find a longer volcanic episode.

The eruption near Mount Fagradalsfjall produced nearly 143 million cubic meters of lava in six months. After almost nine days of hiatus, lava resurfaced in early September. The volume remains relatively low, however, since it is eleven times less than the previous eruption in 2014-2015 in Holuhraun, which had caused the largest basaltic lava flow in the country for more than 230 years.