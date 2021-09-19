The eleven of PSG against OL: Mbappé is there, Donnarumma back

Kylian Mbappé is finally present in the eleven of PSG to challenge OL. Ginaluigi Donnarumma is also aligned.

Mauricio Pochettino was able to line up for the second time in a row the MNM. The doubt concerned Kylian Mbappé, who had been hit in a toe during the game against Brugge, but the French international was able to recover well in the end. He will hold his place in the starting team of PSG during the clash against OL.

Mbappé will therefore be associated with Messi and Neymar, but the trio will not be alone at the forefront. Mauricio Pochettino has also decided to bet on Angel Di Maria. They will therefore be four players to lead the Ile-de-France attack. A hell of a bet from the Argentinian coach.

Wijnaldum starts on the bench

Paris will occur in a 4-2-3-1 system. Behind the attractive square, we will notably find Idrissa Gueye. The Senegalese had missed his family a lot during the continental exit. In the midfield, and in the absence of Marco Verratti, he will perform alongside Ander Herrera. Gigi Wijnaldum, he pays his recent bad performances by starting on the bench.





In defense, the Marquinhos – Kimpembe hinge remains immutable, even if the French rear begins to accuse the blow physically. And on the sides, Nuno Mendes and Thilo Kehrer are preferred to Abdou Diallo and Achraf Hakimi. A desire certainly to turn on the part of “Poch”.

Favorite donnarumma in Navas

Finally, in goals, Mauricio Pochettino trusted Gianluigi Donnarumma as in the previous championship meeting. The Italian seems to have entered a real rotation with Keylor Navas, and it’s not bad.

On the Lyon side, there is a surprise to report, namely the presence of Houssem Aouar on the bench. The two recruits Xherdan Shaqiri and Jérome Boateng are aligned. In attack, while Moussa Dembélé is unavailable, Peter Bosz trusted the trio Toko Ekambi, Slimani and Shaqiri. Lucas Paqueta will play in support of this trio, in a 4-2-1-3 pattern.