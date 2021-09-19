the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano, a feared “megatsunami”

However, this volcano is likely to cause a gigantic tsunami if, during an eruption, its western face “slips” into the ocean.

On Thursday, the National Geographic Institute of Spain detected no less than 4,222 tremors in a “seismic swarm” in Cumbre Vieja National Park, around the Teneguía volcano, in the extreme south of the island of La Palma.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Sunday, after several days of alert – the site being under permanent close surveillance.

Such a tsunami could then strike all of the coasts of the North Atlantic Ocean.

“The eruption started in the Cabeza de Vaca area of ​​El Paso,” according to the island’s local government on Twitter, which has started to carry out evacuations in populated areas closest to the volcano.

“The population is asked to exercise extreme caution and stay away from the eruption area to avoid any unnecessary risk,” he continued.

“The volcano has erupted in a forest area,” said the president of the Canary Islands region, Angel Victor Torres, urging caution.

Columns of smoke and ash

Large columns of smoke, ash and lava jets were rising from the volcano, according to the first images broadcast live by Spanish public television around 4:30 p.m.





The Cumbre Vieja volcano had been under close surveillance for a week due to a huge surge in seismic activity.

Several thousand low-magnitude earthquakes, up to nearly 4 on the Richter scale, have been recorded since last Saturday by the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute.

Millions of cubic meters of magma had also moved inside the volcano while the ground had risen by about 10 centimeters das the area of ​​the volcano.

The authorities, who had told the population to be ready for several days, proceeded a few hours before the eruption to the evacuation of people with reduced mobility in the municipalities closest to the volcano, on this island located off the coast of the volcano. north-west Africa.

Last eruption in 1971

“All administrations are prepared to act in a coordinated manner,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez assured on his Twitter account.



The Interior Ministry said more than 200 members of the security forces had been mobilized with a helicopter.



The last eruption of Cumbre Vieja took place in 1971.



Of volcanic origin, the Spanish archipelago of the Canaries experienced its last eruption in 2011, this time underwater, at the island of El Hierro.

