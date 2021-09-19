The former president buried with fewer honors than his predecessors

Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is buried this Sunday in the square of the martyrs of the El Alia cemetery in Algiers, reserved for the heroes of the war of independence, but he will be entitled to fewer honors than his predecessors.

after 20 years at the head of Algeria, Abdelaziz Bouteflika passed away on Friday at the age of 84 in his nursing home in Zeralda (west of Algiers). The ceremony began Sunday noon, in the presence of his successor Abdelmadjid Tebboune and other personalities.

The exhibition of the canceled remains

The exhibition of his remains at the People’s Palace in Algiers, initially announced, has been canceled, according to corroborating sources. However, this ceremonial building had been the subject of preparations for such a meditation in the presence of high dignitaries of the country. The bodies of Bouteflika’s predecessors and even his ex-chief of staff Ahmed Gaïd Salah were all exposed in this Palace before being buried.

It will be “an official funeral procession with a protocol and security deployment” customary and “the mortal remains of the former head of state will be carried by a military tank,” said the radio. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, members of the government and foreign diplomats will be present at the cemetery. Then, Abdelaziz Bouteflika will be buried in the Square of the Martyrs where his predecessors rest, alongside the figures of the War of Independence (1954-1962). According to journalists, the funeral procession traveled about thirty kilometers between the region of Zeralda, in the west of Algiers, where the ex-president lived and the cemetery.





Fears of demonstration

At the end of several hours of floating without official reaction to the death of the former president, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who was Prime Minister under Bouteflika, decreed the half-masting of the national flag “for three days”, to honor “the moudjahid (independence fighter) Abdelaziz Bouteflika ”. These procrastination illustrate, according to observers, fears of hostile demonstrations against a former president with a tarnished image.

“I imagine that the decision-makers are nervous because there is a lot of hatred around the figure of Bouteflika on social networks”, explains Isabelle Werenfels, Swiss researcher specializing in Maghreb at the German institute SWP. “They do not really know what to do since among the political, economic and administrative elites, there is a fairly large number of people who are products or profiteers of the Bouteflika era,” she adds. According to the professor, the current leaders “seek to stand out from him but they cannot, or do not want to pass him to the oblivion of history”.

Solemn funerals and national mourning

The former heads of state were buried with the greatest honors like the first president of independent Algeria Ahmed Ben Bella (1963-1965) who was entitled to a solemn funeral in April 2012. Bouteflika, who then had decreed a national mourning of eight days, had personally accompanied the coffin of the People’s Palace to the cemetery of El Alia, in the presence of all the political class and senior leaders of the Maghreb.

The death of the third president of Algeria (from 1979 to 1992), Chadli Bendjedid, at the origin of a democratization of the institutions, was also followed by a national funeral and an eight-day mourning, in 2012. Sign embarrassed by the authorities, the official media have briefly mentioned the death of the deposed president. And the state television waited 24 hours to mention in its newspaper the main stages of a political course of nearly 60 years, without dwelling too much there.