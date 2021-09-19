the Greens victims of a flagrant injustice against the Girondins?

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on the ghost Wahbi Khazri

The Girondins de Bordeaux signed a nice blow by winning yesterday Geoffroy-Guichard (2-1) to extricate themselves from the place of red lantern of L1 now reserved for FC Metz. On the side of ASSE, it is the soup to the grimace with a record still devoid of any victory since the start of the season.

Beyond the complicated weather conditions, which apply to both teams, an injustice seems to have cut the wings of the Greens. “We are unhappy in certain situations, because there was a flagrant penalty in the first period,” Claude Puel has already castigated at a press conference in reference to a glaring foul in the area on Romain Hamouma (warned for the occasion).

Mickaël Landreau was also surprised that the Greens did not benefit from a penalty on this fault by the Norwegian international Stian Gregersen. “At no time is the defensive gesture controlled, at no time the defender touches the ball, indignant the former goalkeeper of FC Nantes on Canal +. It touches the foot a little bit, it’s tripod, croc-en-leg. For me it is a penalty, I do not even understand that the VAR does not come back. “

