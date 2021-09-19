The impressive images of a volcano eruption on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands

A volcano located in Cumbre Vieja National Park, in the south of the island of Palma in the Canaries, has erupted. Forty people were evacuated.

A volcano erupted on Sunday, September 19 on the Spanish island of La Palma in the Canaries, sending jets of lava and a plume of smoke and ash into the air. The eruption began at 3:15 p.m. local time (2:15 p.m. GMT) in Cumbre Vieja National Park in the south of the island, according to the Canary Islands government.

ud83d udcccSe creates that el volcán tiene siete bocas eruptivas que emiten lava ud83d udcccDavid Calvo, director del @involcano, ha indicado que unas bocas emiten lava con más fuerza que otras, y ha explicado que las primeras horas de la erupción son crucial para entender cómo se desarrollará pic.twitter.com/5GgCRWGa1H – RTVC (@RTVCes) September 19, 2021

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, in the Canary archipelago, under close surveillance for days due to intense seismic activity, has erupted #AFP 5/5 pic.twitter.com/wV5yGb7KUx

– Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) September 19, 2021

Just before the eruption, the authorities evacuated around 40 people with mobility problems and farm animals from the villages around the volcano. Authorities called on residents to “exercise extreme caution” and stay away from the area and roads.

Neighboring villages evacuated

People from neighboring villages were invited to one of the five centers to be evacuated and soldiers were deployed to help. Spanish television channel TVE showed jets of lava rising into the sky and plumes of smoke were visible from across the island.

ud83d udd34 Spain: The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma (Canary Islands) has just erupted. He had been inactive there for 40 years. pic.twitter.com/fp5rQpwzVf – Franceat (@ Franceatpresso2) September 19, 2021

Canary Islands President Angel Victor Torres told TVE that no injuries have been reported so far.

For his part, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter that he had postponed his trip to the United Nations General Assembly in New York and that he was on his way to La Palma.

La Palma on alert

According to airport operator Aena, flights to and from the Canaries were continuing normally.

Seismic activity had suddenly accelerated in recent days in the Cumbre Vieja chain of volcanoes and La Palma had since been on high alert.

Cumbre Vieja, one of the most active volcanic regions in the Canaries, has not experienced a major eruption since 1971.