The lines of PSG – OL: Mbappé holder, Donnarumma preferred to Navas, Slimani in tip in Lyon

He was not sure to participate in this PSG-OL until Sunday morning. He will finally be in the starting lineup in Paris. Released on Wednesday against FC Bruges (1-1) in the Champions League and victim of a trauma to a toe, Kylian Mbappé will be starting to face the Gones this Sunday evening (8:45 p.m.) at the Parc des Princes. And he will be at the forefront of a monstrous attack, where the French international will be associated with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Angel Di Maria, suspended during the match against the Belgians. Mauricio Pochettino has thus evolved his system towards a 4-2-3-1, after having massively used the 4-3-3 so far.

It is far from being the only strong choice of the Parisian coach. He also decided in the quick at the goalkeeper position, where Gianluigi Donnarumma will chain a second start in the league after being left on the bench for Keylor Navas in C1. Another surprise, the absence of Achraf Hakimi, on the bench at kickoff. Thilo Kehrer will occupy the right side of the Parisian defense while Nuno Mendes will start for the first time on the left flank. Suspended against Bruges, Idrissa Gueye is back in the middle, where he will ensure recovery with Ander Herrera.

The composition of the PSG: Donnarumma – Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes – Gueye, Herrera – Di Maria, Messi, Neymar – Mbappé





Boateng and Shaqiri holders, Slimani takes advantage of Dembélé’s absence

At OL, the young Malo Gusto will hold the position of right-back, Léo Dubois being still unavailable. He will have a hell of a client to watch in the person of Neymar. And there will be a reunion between Jérôme Boateng and Messi after the legendary dribble of the Argentine on the German defender during a Barça-Bayern in the Champions League. Boateng will indeed be associated with Jason Denayer in Lyon’s central defense.

Bruno Guimaraes, Maxence Caqueret and Lucas Paqueta will compose the midfield of the Rhone behind an attacking trio Shaqiri-Toko Ekambi-Slimani. The Algerian center forward will hold the forefront of the Lyon attack in the absence of Moussa Dembélé, package due to injury. Houssem Aouar is therefore not in the starting lineup of Les Gones and will start the meeting on the substitutes’ bench, just like Damien Da Silva.

OL’s composition : Lopes – Gusto, Boateng, Denayer, Emerson – Caqueret, Guimaraes, Paqueta – Shaqiri, Toko Ekambi, Slimani

