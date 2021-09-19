the list of new products and compatible iPhones

Presented last June at the opening keynote of the WWDC, Apple’s annual developer conference, the iOS 15 update will be available for download to the general public on Monday, September 20 at the end of the day. Apple announced the information during the iPhone 13 presentation keynote on Tuesday.

IPhone users will be able to discover in a few hours the hundreds of new features of the OS, such as group video calls on FaceTime or the new management of notifications with a focus mode that filters alerts according to the activities of the day.

As with iOS 14 last year, the update is accessible To all iPhones sold since iPhone 6s. Remember to make a backup before installing it, the first versions can sometimes cause certain bugs.





iOS 15 is compatible with the iPhone 6s launched six years ago Credit: Apple

FaceTime levels up to Zoom

Ten years after the launch of FaceTime, Apple is working hard to regain ground against videoconferencing applications oriented towards professional exchanges, such as Zoom, Teams or Google Meet, which seduced the public by diversifying their functions during the pandemic.

The new version of FaceTime allows you to schedule a video conference. Similar to Zoom or Teams, iPhone, iPad, or Mac users can now schedule their meeting and send a FaceTime link to their interlocutors.

Meetings can be open from any Internet browser on an Android device and on a Windows PC, a first for an application completely confined to the Apple ecosystem until then.





FaceTime will make it possible to schedule video meetings and invite users from outside the Apple ecosystem Credit: Apple

Apple highlights the dimension secure video calls using end-to-end encryption which protects sessions and also adds new functions to its software.

Users can share their screen, but also music or one movie to view it remotely on their respective devices. The new OS also adds technology spatial isolation of the voice to make conversations more natural and reduce annoying background noise.

Shared media better organized in Messages

Apple is reorganizing its Messages messaging system, which will welcome a new section this fall called “Shared with you” where iPhone users can find any photos, videos, web links, music tracks, or podcasts shared by their contact.





The content shared with you via the Messages application will be grouped together in a “Shared with you” section and can be found via the Spotlight tool. Credit: Apple



When sharing content, it is now displayed in an integrated form, for example a carousel for images, rather than behind a link and the user will be able to find the elements received in the various native applications concerned (Photos, Music, Podcasts, News, Safari) and search for them using the Spotlight tool.

Focus mode to filter notifications

One of the major projects of iOS 15 relates to the management of notifications. Faced with permanent solicitations, Apple wishes to give its users more leeway by letting them configure more finely the way in which alerts and messages received can be filtered in “Do not disturb” mode and through a new tool called “Concentration“.

The idea is to be able define which notifications can be displayed depending on the time of day or from the activity (personal, work, sport, sleep, do not disturb) so that only the selected applications can appear. In the same logic, Siri can now suggest switching to a mode depending on the context and location if the user allows it.





Apple refines notification management in iOS 15 update Credit: Apple

The home screen and application suggestions also adapt to the desired scenario, for example only showing productivity applications and hiding social networks during work. Settings can be synced across all Apple devices.

Apple is also revising the look of its alerts with the addition of contact photos on message notifications and larger app icons. The “Notification summary” section is emerging to group certain notifications and deliver them in summary form at certain times of the day.

IPhone can read text in your photos

Three years after Google and its Google Lens, Apple introduced its own text recognition feature built into iPhone cameras. Baptized Live Text, this tool allows you to read the text of a book, a sign, an object or a poster simply by pointing the camera of an iPhone.

The iPhone can thus capture the text recognized by the camera to copy it elsewhere or interact quickly with the information it contains. To make a phone call from a business card, for example.





With iOS 15, iPhone can read text in images Credit: Apple

Available in seven languages ​​including French, this technology could be used to digitize documents but also to make contextual research among photographs from the user’s library by searching for images based on people, places, or activities in the iPhone’s built-in Spotlight search engine.

AirPods compatible with the “Find My” network

With iOS 15, Apple is also improving AirPods, its famous wireless headphones. The “Conversation boost” function will facilitate exchanges for people with hearing problems by reducing unwanted noise.

Like AirTags, AirPods will now work with the Find My device network so that they can be easily located from the iPhone’s “Find My” application and beep when the user moves too far away from them. case.

Pending the launch of future AirPods 3, Apple’s earbuds will support Spatial Audio technology and the Dolby Atmos standard to provide a more immersive music experience on the go.

New for iCloud

Finally, Apple also wants to make iCloud easier to use. With iOS 15, it will be possible to appoint a trusted person to find your code or password if you forget it. In the same idea, a user can designate a relative to bequeath him access to his information or part of his data after his disappearance.

Subscription to paid offers from iCloud becomes this fall iCloud + and offers additional functions at no additional cost to surf the Internet in total confidentiality, in particular with a VPN integrated allowing to encrypt its traffic and a function to send hidden emails behind randomly generated addresses so that you don’t have to communicate your real address.

But also…

The complete list published by the brand has more than 200 occurrences. Some features, such as the ability to find a turned off iPhone, were only touched on if not outright evaded when iOS 15 was unveiled in June despite their interest in the future user experience of the iPhone. ‘iPhone. We discuss them in this article.

