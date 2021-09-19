the Marseillais dominate but do not have the solution

It’s the break!
Olympique de Marseille dominate this meeting, but the score is still 0-0 against Rennes, after 45 minutes of play.
Spirits are heating up
Loïc Badé keeps the ball, and after he pushes Luan Peres. The Rennais is warned.
First shot on target for Rennes!
On a corner shot from left to right, Baptiste Santamaria put his head, but Pau Lopez quietly grabs the ball.
The best is in Rennes
After a complicated first half hour, Rennes seems to be better and even more prevents OM from approaching their goal.
Guirassy!
At first, the rebound surprises Guirassy, after a cross from Laborde. Behind, the striker wants to try the heel on a strike from a teammate, but he was offside.
Abardonado expelled!
Willy Delajod is called by the fourth referee. Sampaoli is warned, and Abardonado is expelled!
Guendouzi’s cannon shot!
From a distance, Matteo Guendouzi strikes in first intention, with his right foot, but his ball bounces off the top of the crossbar!
OM drew in the Europa League
This week, OM were out in the Europa League, with a draw (1-1).
Funny situation
The referee and Payet were talking, but the game was not stopped. The two men smile.
A hand in the box?
We claim a hand in the box, but the referee does not flinch. The referee was close to the action.
The Marseille public is scolding
OM fans claimed a foul at the entrance to the penalty area, but Rennes went against, without being stopped by the referee.
75%!
Possession of the ball is largely in favor of OM, with 75% against 25% for Rennes.
Danger for OM?
Rennes will try to bring danger, on set piece, with this corner.
Marseille confiscates the ball
Marseille has its foot on the ball and continues to be dangerous and enterprising.
Payet can’t find the frame!
At the near post, Dimitri Payet is receiving a cross from Under, but the Marseille captain is just scratching the ball !! Incredible Olympian first 10 minutes!
Genesio is already beside himself!
Bruno Genesio attacks his attackers, who do not do the job, according to him!
Dieng, again !!!
Dieng rushes to goal, after serving deep, and ends up hitting. But what a reflex of Gomis, decidedly well in place!
Things are off to a good start for OM!
Behind, on this corner, Dieng places a header at close range, but his ball goes close! OM is already hot!
Gueye’s strike!
From afar, Gueye sets off quickly with his left foot, but his framed attempt does not surprise Gomis, who concedes the corner!
Let’s go for the first period!
The kick-off has been given and Marseille has engaged.
Bernard Lurking in thoughts
Marseille supporters on Sunday lent their support to former OM president Bernard Tapie, who is still fighting against stomach cancer.
A tribute is planned before the match
René Malleville died this Sunday at the age of 73 from cancer. OM paid tribute to one of its most emblematic supporters. This will continue before the reception in Rennes (5 p.m.).
A special match for OM
René Malleville, unconditional fan of OM, passed away this Sunday at the age of 73. Suffering from cancer, he had recently received the support of his heart club, which faces Rennes at the Vélodrome this Sunday.
Here is the starting line-up from Rennes!
Bruno Genesio opts for a 4-4-2: Gomis – Traoré (c), Badé, Aguerd, Meling – Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Ugochukwu, Tait – Laborde, Guirassy.
Substitutes: Salin (g), Assignon, Omari, Truffert, Martin, Abline, Tel, Sulemana, Tchaouna.
Team compositions have fallen!
Here is that of the Olympique de Marseille of Jorge Sampaoli, in 3-3-3-1: Pau Lopez – Saliba, Balerdi, Peres – Lirola, Gueye, Guendouzi – Under, Payet (c), Konrad – Dieng.
Substitutes: Mandanda (g), Amavi, Caleta-Car, Gerson, Harit, Kamara, Luis Henrique, Rongier, Targhalline.
Mr. Delajod on the whistle
At the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, the referee of the match will be Mr. Willy Delajod.
Hello everyone!
Welcome to RMC Sport to follow the Marseille – Rennes match live and in full, counting for the 6th day of Ligue 1. Kick-off is scheduled for 5pm.