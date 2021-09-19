More

    the offensive composition of the Lyonnais, without Aouar

    Sports


    OL’s lineup with Boateng and Slimani, without Aouar

    Peter Bosz will field an attacking team at the Parc des Princes. Houssem Aouar is not established, but OL will present themselves with Lucas Paqueta, Xherdan Shaqiri and Karl Toko-Ekambi in support of Islam Slimani. Returned to central defense, after his debut in Glasgow on Thursday, Jerome Boateng will find Lionel Messi.

    The composition of OL:

    Lopes – Gusto, Denayer, Boateng, Emerson – Caqueret, Guimaraes – Paqueta, Shaqiri, Toko-Ekambi – Slimani

    (with LT)

    OL: Dembélé package

    Hard blow for the Lyonnais. Moussa Dembélé, author of 4 goals in Ligue 1, is forfeited. The French striker, trained at PSG, is injured in a thigh.


    PSG: Mbappé is in the group

    Hit in a toe in Bruges on Wednesday in the Champions League, Kylian Mbappé is in the PSG group. But will he be awarded enough to be the holder?

    If Marco Verratti, Juan Bernat and Sergio Ramos are still unavailable, Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino recovers Angel Di Maria and Idrissa Gueye, suspended in the Champions League.

    PSG-OL live: Messi’s first at the Parc, for a Ligue 1 shock

    Leader of Ligue 1 with five victories in five games, PSG welcomes OL this Sunday evening (8:45 p.m.) at the Parc des Princes on the occasion of the 6th day. This is the first time that Lionel Messi, who came into play in Reims and holder in Bruges in the Champions League, will wear the Parisian jersey at home. But beware of Lyonnais, who remain on three consecutive victories (in Nantes and against Strasbourg in Ligue 1, Glasgow Rangers in the Europa League). Follow PSG-OL live with RMC Sport!


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleClinically dead for 45 minutes, an American resuscitates near her giving birth daughter
    Next articleHillary (Moms and Famous): She shares with us the first steps of her son! The backdrop

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC