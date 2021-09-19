the offensive composition of the Lyonnais, without Aouar

OL’s lineup with Boateng and Slimani, without Aouar
Peter Bosz will field an attacking team at the Parc des Princes. Houssem Aouar is not established, but OL will present themselves with Lucas Paqueta, Xherdan Shaqiri and Karl Toko-Ekambi in support of Islam Slimani. Returned to central defense, after his debut in Glasgow on Thursday, Jerome Boateng will find Lionel Messi.
The composition of OL:
Lopes – Gusto, Denayer, Boateng, Emerson – Caqueret, Guimaraes – Paqueta, Shaqiri, Toko-Ekambi – Slimani
OL: Dembélé package
Hard blow for the Lyonnais. Moussa Dembélé, author of 4 goals in Ligue 1, is forfeited. The French striker, trained at PSG, is injured in a thigh.
PSG: Mbappé is in the group
Hit in a toe in Bruges on Wednesday in the Champions League, Kylian Mbappé is in the PSG group. But will he be awarded enough to be the holder?
If Marco Verratti, Juan Bernat and Sergio Ramos are still unavailable, Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino recovers Angel Di Maria and Idrissa Gueye, suspended in the Champions League.
PSG-OL live: Messi’s first at the Parc, for a Ligue 1 shock
Leader of Ligue 1 with five victories in five games, PSG welcomes OL this Sunday evening (8:45 p.m.) at the Parc des Princes on the occasion of the 6th day. This is the first time that Lionel Messi, who came into play in Reims and holder in Bruges in the Champions League, will wear the Parisian jersey at home. But beware of Lyonnais, who remain on three consecutive victories (in Nantes and against Strasbourg in Ligue 1, Glasgow Rangers in the Europa League). Follow PSG-OL live with RMC Sport!