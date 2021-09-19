The pleasure of the senses with “Sex Education” … Adults confide in “Tell me a stupidity”

There is not only the direct in life, there is also the replay. From YouTube to Netflix to TV channel replays and radio station podcasts, 20 minutes every Sunday concocts a list of things to see, or review, listen to or listen to again.

Guaranteed fun with season 3 of “Sex Education”

A televisual orgasm cannot be refused. Sex Education, the jewel of Netflix is ​​back for a third season as delightful as the previous ones. This year, the high school students took the bottle on the sex side. Otis gets off with the ever-popular Ruby while Eric and Adam formalize their romance. For her part, Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) – Otis’ mother and renowned sex therapist – announces her pregnancy to her ex Jakob. Not to mention Maeve who lets herself be seduced by her neighbor Isaac. An eventful return to school where we discover the new principal, Hope Haddon (the excellent Jemima Kirke, known for her role as Jessa in Girls), deceptively cool who wants to forget the scandals of the past and put Moordale high school back on the path to excellence (and abstinence). A season as educational as it is enjoyable.

Still a little fail with “Ted Lasso”

It’s time to dive into the feel good series Ted lasso which could well be rewarded at the Emmy Awards this Sunday evening. For those who missed out, this formidable comedy tells the story of the arrival of an American football coach hired to coach AFC Richmond, a fictional professional football team in London. Nothing incredible so far, except that the nasal-accented coach knows absolutely nothing about the world’s most popular sport and is about to receive the coldest reception in football history. In the footsteps of Community, the series serves characters as crazy as they are touching, with an idle Ted Lasso who uses his good humor as a defense mechanism. A real television nugget that lifts morale in the midst of a pandemic crisis.





A good dose of violence with “Your Honor”

Nostalgic for breaking Bad will enjoy reuniting with Bryan Cranston in the role of a judge whose life is about to change. In Your Honor on Canal +, the American actor finds a role which is reminiscent of that of the physics teacher converted into a dealer. At the height of his career, Michael Desiato brushed aside his ethics with the back of his hand when his son admits to running away after overthrowing a teenager. Ready to take him to the police station, he turns around when he discovers that the victim is none other than one of the sons of Jimmy Baxter, the most powerful mobster in New Orleans. How will he succeed in saving his son while preserving his integrity?

Adults also make big mistakes

Podcast Tell me something stupid is back since September 15th for 12 new stories. Policeman, teacher, hairdresser… They remember a big mistake from their past and what lesson they learned from it. Through these personal anecdotes, each episode plunges into the truth of early childhood, between recklessness and the search for limits. Joyful confidences which travel – thanks to an extremely worked realization – in the poetic and naive imagination of childhood. To share with the family without moderation.