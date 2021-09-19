The Polisario reacts to the neutralization of Adnan Abou Walid Al Sahraoui by the French army

The Polisario Front reacted, this week, to the neutralization of Adnan Abou Walid Al Sahraoui, head of the organization “Islamic State in the Great Sahara” who had made his classes within the movement of Brahim Ghali, following a strike by the French army. In a statement, the separatist movement thus condemned “the attempts of the Moroccan media and its media outlets in France aimed at tarnishing the image of the fight led by the Saharawi people by slanderously associating them with terrorist organizations”.

For the Front, the media “abusively” used the name “Al Sahraoui” to “suggest that there is a direct relationship between the head of the terrorist organization of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS), Adnan Abu Walid and the Saharawi people ”. The movement led by Brahim Ghali wished to recall “its incessant efforts in the fight against terrorism and cross-border organized crime in the region”, assuring that “the so-called Adnan Abou Walid is the direct product of a context of barbaric occupation ”.





Born in Laâyoune in 1973, Adnan Abou Walid Al Sahraoui nevertheless joined the Polisario to receive military training. Disappointed by the lack of progress on the Western Sahara issue, he would have turned to trade with the Malian Arab communities and at the same time radicalized before participating in the founding of the Movement for Unity and Jihad in West Africa (MUJAO) in 2010 after the split of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb. He became an “emir” and took part in the war in Mali, causing several terrorist attacks and hostage-taking.

Remember that the United States welcomed the death of the leader of the terrorist group EIGS on Friday. “As head of ISIS in the Greater Sahara, Walid Al Sahraoui bears responsibility for the violence that claimed the lives of countless civilians and soldiers in the Sahel, including the October 4, 2017 attack on a joint patrol American-Nigerien in the region of Tongo Tongo, Niger, which resulted in the deaths of four American soldiers and four Nigerien soldiers, ”Ned Price, spokesperson for the US State Department, said in a statement.