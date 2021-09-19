More

    the prince of Cambodia confirms his interest in the Greens but …

    As revealed by the Parisian / Today in France yesterday, Ravichak Norodom, grandson of the former king of Cambodia, is indeed interested in ASSE and has made an offer. Contacted by Cambodge Mag, the Prince confirmed the negotiations started. However, the main party assures him: his offer is not € 100 million as announced.

    “Discussions are underway with solid partners, but not on the amounts announced,” confirmed the 47-year-old businessman without saying more. Passionate about football, Ravichak Norodom got in touch with the KPMG cabinet, mandated to study the proposals for ASSE, and he is not the only one to finance this proposal.

    For the time being, neither Roland Romeyer nor Bernard Caïazzo have yet spoken …

