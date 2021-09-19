the revelations of his ex, Carlos Sotto Mayor, on the way he was watching her

A disappearance that deeply mourned the world of cinema. On September 6, Jean-Paul Belmondo bowed out at the age of 88. According to a statement sent by his lawyer to AFP, the Magnificent was “very tired for some time“, and was”quietly off“. A national tribute was organized at Les Invalides on September 9 to honor his memory in the presence of a large audience and many personalities. A private funeral was held the next day, and a absence in particular was noticed: that of Carlos sotto mayor, his ex-partner. It was at the end of the 80s that the Spanish-Portuguese singer had a love affair with Jean-Paul Belmondo, 28 years his senior. The latter will be released on Wednesday, September 22, a book in which she retraces the seven years of this relationship which, at the time, caused a lot of talk. She describes in particular the jealousy that animated the iconic actor, as recounted Sunday Newspaper, in its September 19 edition.





“The alpha male”

In Jean-Paul – My man from Rio, (published by Flammarion editions), the adopted Brazilian remembers her arrival in the apartment of her then companion, rue des Saints-Pères, in the 6th arrondissement of Paris. “Small [le surnom qu’il lui donne, NDLR], from now on, you don’t sleep with anyone anymore. And everything that happens here stays here!“, would have launched Jean-Paul Belmondo, as quoted by JDD. Moreover, “Titi”, as she nicknamed him, could not bear to have other men turn around her. An example was given during a stopover in the Balearics, Spain: the members of the group The Bee Gees were seduced by Carlos Sotto Mayor. It didn’t take more to make Bébel’s hair stand on end. “That day, I learn that the Magnificent hates being in the presence of someone more famous than him., writes the singer. He may have remained simple and modest, he must be the leader of the pack, the alpha male. “

“He had me bugged”

And that’s not all: Jean-Paul Belmondo even went further to watch his half. He thus installed a briefcase in the bedroom, which he forbade him to open. Inside, was a tape recorder. “For weeks he’d bugged me to find out if I was cheating on him“, reveals Carlos Sotto Mayor. The latter, who told Gala that it was impossible for her to attend her ex-boyfriend’s funeral because she “does not happen[ait] not to accept that he is no longer there“, had decided to leave Jean-Paul Belmondo at the age of 25. Tired of his possessive character, she explained, always to our colleagues from Gala: “There was no violent rupture. We have slipped towards a loving friendship, a tenderness (…). It was my first real serious relationship and probably the one that will have counted the most in my life.. “Before adding:”Since the end of last year, he didn’t speak to me at all, he was not doing so well. But when we got together last summer, I thought it was alright, I sincerely thought that we would still have many years ahead of us laughing, having fun… I was wrong. “

Article written with the collaboration of 6Médias.