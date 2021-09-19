The secrets of the Tesla Glass project finally revealed

The American manufacturer has published a video explaining the different technologies related to the Tesla Glass project. He describes the beneficial effects on the acoustics and safety of his vehicles.

Mike Pilliod is a Materials Engineer at Tesla. In 2016, Elon Musk’s firm recruited him while he worked in the same position at Apple. He immediately took responsibility for the Tesla Glass project, which was mysterious at the time.





Long kept secret, the latter was finally revealed with the publication of an explanatory video. It features Mike Pilliod in front of the screen, who explains how Tesla worked on its prototypes to improve all aspects of the glass used on the brand’s vehicles.

According to Pilliod, the main advantage of these technologies lies in the acoustic comfort they provide. “One of the coolest things we have done is to incorporate acoustic laminated glass on every vehicle of the brand”, explains the engineer. The technology consists of two layers of glass separated by a layer of film to absorb noise.

The key to comfort, but also to safety

The comfort and calm of an interior is not the only objective of the glass developed by Tesla. Safety is obviously crucial in the development of glass. In Tesla models, they occupy a relatively large area.

“We do things like barrel tests, crush tests, and then we move on to the thermal aspect”, details Pilliod.

Occupant safety also involves absorption of light rays. Plastic films have thus been added to the windows to filter the passage of UV rays. The choice of colors is played down to the nearest percent, the idea being to limit the passage of UV rays without reducing the brightness too much. “The roof itself absorbs 99% of the radiation from UV rays in the car”, figure the Tesla engineer.

The Tesla windshield also houses the three pointed cameras used for the Autopilot. As Mike Pilliod reminds us, the windshield “Serves as a lens” to cameras. In fact, it is subjected to distortion tests in order to guarantee a perfect rendering in all conditions.