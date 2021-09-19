the vibrant tribute of the Stade Vélodrome to René Malleville

Before the match against Rennes this Sunday, OM paid tribute to René Malleville, an emblematic supporter who died a few hours before the meeting. The north turn also had a thought for Depé.

Emotions filled the Stade Vélodrome. On the occasion of OM-Rennes this Sunday, the Marseille club paid a first tribute to René Malleville, emblematic supporter, whose death was announced only a few hours before the start of the meeting. Suffered from cancer for several weeks, he died at the age of 73. Even before entering the stadium, supporters had gathered to chant the name of René Malleville in front of the Vel.

An extended tribute at the entrance of the players, where a photo of ‘Néné’, as he was known, was displayed on the giant screens. The players of both camps respected a minute of applause. In a full Stade Velodrome, the supporters of the two clubs also applauded the one who has been the voice of the Le Phocéen site for years, for always passionate match debriefs.





A tribute also to Jean d’Anna and Depé

An evening decidedly placed under the sign of tributes for OM, which also had a thought for Jean d’Anna, former manager, supporter and volunteer, who arrived at the club in the mid-1960s, who died on September 14. The north turn has deployed a giant tifo bearing the effigy of Patrice de Peretti, ‘Depé’ another emblematic supporter of OM and former capo of the MTP, who died more than 20 years ago.

OM is already planning another, more striking tribute at the height of the great supporter that René Maleville was. A new moment of emotion which could be added to that already planned against Lens next weekend for “Philousports”, Marseille supporter and Twitter star, who died on June 19.