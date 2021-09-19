These products that could be missing under the Christmas tree

The press is increasingly worried about a risk of a shortage of toys under the tree. What’s more, bikes, sneakers, paper, and other items could also be missing at Christmas. For bicycles, “the shortages are such that suppliers are already asking for the manufacturer’s order forecasts for… 2023.”

The supply disruptions affecting certain sectors are slowing down the economic recovery sketched in 2021, in particular because of the lack of raw materials.

Le Journal du Dimanche, which conducted an investigation into the products that could be missing at Christmas, cites among its causes the closure of production sites in Asia for health reasons, shutdown ports, the scarcity of containers for lack of aluminum. or an increase in demand in sectors such as IT, electric vehicles or construction.

Among the products that are lacking or will become scarce are mirrors, sedans, toys, boilers, underwear, paper, drills, bicycles, sneakers and tennis balls.

“For the consumer, the disruptions of the logistics system, with maritime transport costs which exploded by 440% between July 2020 and February 2021, will have repercussions in the supply times as on the labels”, infers the JDD.

Furniture and DIY

A shortage also affects the furniture and DIY sectors. Ikea, Conforama or Leroy Merlin are unable to ensure the availability of their products for lack of wood or batteries.

Regarding wood, the CEO of a construction and property development group in Île-de-France told the JDD that it lacked everything: doors, windows, hatches, parquet floors, basins. Steel, consumed a lot in China, is lacking for bathtubs, radiators or boilers. Plastic and copper too.

The semiconductor crisis is creating a situation in which buyers of new cars have to wait at least nine months, continues the JDD.

“We are approaching 200,000 non-produced vehicles”, testifies Laurent Potel, founder of the Reezocar site, specialist in second-hand vehicles.

For bicycles, “the shortages are such that suppliers are already asking for the manufacturer’s order forecasts for… 2023”.

Lack of boats, the plane

In lingerie, Laurent Milchior, CEO of Etam, plans to bring his products by plane, for lack of boats, thus tripling transport costs.





“The delays are considerable. But Christmas and Valentine’s Day are unmissable events. ”

Do not delay with purchases

When it comes to toys, professionals warn: better to do your Christmas shopping in November.

“In December, the rays may look like Gruyère. Anticipating purchases is in the interest of distributors and customers alike, ”Philippe Guedon, boss of the King Jouet brand, told Figaro.

Delta variant outbreak in Southeast Asia

The outbreak of the Delta variant in Southeast Asian countries, large producers of clothing and shoes, especially sneakers, even prompted the American industry lobby to contact Joe Biden to ask him to distribute vaccines.

Vietnam, considered a year ago as an example of success in the fight against the coronavirus, has been forced to extend the shutdown of many factories following the failure of its “living at work” strategy. that is to say, to sleep and dine in the factories to avoid contact with the outside world. The measures concern in particular the sites of Nike, Adidas, Uniqlo or Gap.

Ports operating at reduced capacity and Ever Given stranding

As for the problem of ports, China has eight of the ten busiest ports in the world. All are currently operating at reduced capacity. The ships form long lines to unload. The shutdown of the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan, the third largest in the world, only worsens the situation.

The container shortage in Asia is also due to the blockage of the Suez Canal in March by the container ship Ever Given. After being stranded for nearly a week after her grounding, many ships had to return quickly from Europe and America without waiting to be fully loaded with empty containers.