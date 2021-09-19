this event which would have plunged the actor into a deep depression

On the announcement of the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo on September 6, the French were keen to celebrate the life of the actor, who had left his mark on several decades of French cinema. President Emmanuel Macron had thus paid tribute to the sacred monster: “He will forever remain The Magnificent. Jean-Paul Belmondo was a national treasure, all in panache and bursts of laughter, the loud verb and the swift body, sublime hero and figure familiar, tireless daredevil and wizard of words “. Yet the reality of man was apparently more complex. Carlos Sotto Mayor, his last companion – who had also seen him for seven years in the 1980s – has just written his memoirs and remembers the immense injury of the Lion of the Route of a spoiled child …





In her book, Jean-Paul Belmondo, mon homme de Rio (Flammarion editions), whose publication is scheduled for this Wednesday, September 22, the Brazilian singer of course evokes the joker and whimsical Belmondo, ready for all excesses, the jealous Belmondo or “tight-fisted”, but she also evokes her Achilles heel … the disappearance of her father, the sculptor Paul Belmondo, to whom the actor had boundless admiration. For example, out of loyalty to his father’s memory, he refused to be awarded the highest distinction in French cinema, never having accepted that the Academy preferred Caesar to his father to create the famous statuette. “They did not do the same job. One was a sculptor, the other is (…)

