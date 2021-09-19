This flying motorcycle is due out in 2023

The Californian company Jetpack Aviation has just announced the successful test flight of its prototype flying motorcycle. According to the design team, the futuristic craft could be on sale by 2023, reported Robb Report last September 12.

The “Speeder” works thanks to on-board software developed by Jetpack Aviation, which automatically stabilizes the machine in flight. Thus, the flying motorcycle can take off and land vertically from most surfaces in a space roughly equivalent to that of a car, and it can also be programmed to fly autonomously.

“ We could have an ultralight version [qui ne nécessite pas de licence de pilote] ready within two years, and an experimental grade version within six months Says David Mayman, CEO of Jetpack Aviation. “ The ultralight version would be limited to 96 km / h and a flight time of 15 minutes. The experimental version would require a basic pilot’s license to fly. The speed of this version would be around 400 km / h with a flight time of around 35 minutes. “





Although the original design called for four turbines, the end product will have eight. An updated version of the Speeder 2.0 prototype will undergo more intensive testing this fall before construction is completed. Testing is expected to begin in early 2022. For all of its operations, including future testing, Jetpack uses 100% net carbon-free fuel.

