Tunisia: Instability shakes the largest employment sectors

The Tunisian Observatory of the Economy (OTE) has just released today, Saturday, September 18, 2021, an analysis note on “Sectors that create jobs in Tunisia”.

Over the past ten years, the Tunisian private sector has created more than 142,000 new jobs in various industries. Manufacturing of electrical and electronic equipment accounts for the lion’s share, accounting for 47,000 new jobs, or 21% of total employment growth in the private sector between 2009 and 2019, the note said while ensuring that the promotion of this sector began in the early 2000s.

OTE adds by affirming that according to the report on the strategic positioning of Electrical, Electronic and Household appliances, published by the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation in 2001, “this sector shows a comfortable growth rate of exports for the French and Italian markets ”, especially for wires, insulated cables and cable harnesses with high annual profit margins.

The increase in the share of professional activities such as education, health and social actions, classified in the first five sectors with more than 32 thousand new jobs is due to the fact of the increase in enrollments in private schools, l ‘access to private health care and the growing number of social action activities, says the observatory’s note.





On the other hand, OTE indicates that the most important sectors of the Tunisian economy, such as textiles (the largest employer sector with a total of 170,000 employees in 2019), administrative services (the second largest employer sector with around 107 thousand employees in 2019) and construction operations, not only struggled to create new jobs, but were also the hardest hit.

He cites, for example, the textile industry which lost 28 thousand jobs between 2012 and 2016, in addition, the administrative services lost a total of 46 thousand jobs in 2011 and 2012, followed by a slight rebound in recent years, where they have almost recovered the statistics of 2010 with more than 9 thousand new jobs in 2019.

In addition, the analysis note underlines that the construction industry has lost nearly 27,000 jobs over the last decade because its first client, Libya, which accounted for 32% of total exports of construction materials, ceramics and glass industries in 2013 according to the Agency for the Promotion of Business and Innovation, fought to end its violent war and build these public institutions.

