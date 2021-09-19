United States. Sentenced to twelve years in prison, she sold fake coupons

The queen of the coupon scam has been overthrown.

Lori Ann Talens had developed a certain talent in creating fake coupons, to the point that they were almost undetectable. Investigators even had to call on “experts to confirm the counterfeit” of his works, according to prosecutors in charge of the case.

Nicknamed “Masterchef”, she made so-called “Frankenstein” coupons by assembling product images, company logos and valid bar codes. It is on this last point that the suspicions started because the amount of the reduction was equal to or greater than the value of the products.





400,000 dollars in gain

The 41-year-old American was sentenced to 12 years in prison. It would have caused $ 31 million (26 million euros) in losses to several companies between 2017 and 2020, and has sold its fake coupons to more than 2,000 customers on the internet. In total, she would have raised nearly 400,000 dollars (341,000 euros). Her husband, responsible for shipping the vouchers, was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison for complicity.

The police were alerted by a coupon enthusiast who had contacted them.

The madness of coupons is wreaking havoc in the United States where websites are dedicated to them, with very active fan communities and even a reality show in 2011, “Extreme Couponing”.