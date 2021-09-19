unsurprisingly, the Kremlin led with 38.7% of the vote, according to initial results

Vladimir Putin’s party has dismissed all the most dangerous competitors to secure the majority of seats in the Duma.

The first results were announced a few minutes after the closing of the last polling stations. The ruling United Russia party led the Russian legislative elections on Sunday, September 19. President Vladimir Putin’s party won 38.75% of the vote, according to results from 9% of polling stations announced by the Election Commission. It is ahead of the KPRF communists (25.06%).

Some 108 million Russians were called to the polls, between Friday and Sunday, to elect the 450 deputies of the lower house of Parliament. Local and regional elections also take place.





The anti-Kremlin opposition was essentially excluded from this election. The Kremlin has in fact dismissed all the most dangerous competitors to ensure for its party, United Russia, the majority of seats in the Duma. The supporters of the imprisoned opponent Alexeï Navalny in reaction called for votes for the candidates best placed to beat those of United Russia, often the Communists.