VIDEO. Audencia – La Baule 2021 triathlon: see or review the Distance S, the Tri Avenir and the famous Distance M

The Audencia – La Baule Triathlon, the largest triathlon in France, welcomes thousands of amateur triathletes, beginners and confirmed, each year on challenges adapted to all ages and all levels. France 3 Pays de la Loire invites you to see or review all the races.

The Audencia La Baule triathlon is back one year after the cancellation due to Covid-19.

Triathlon enthusiasts in the region could not meet the 2020 appointment due to the Covid-19 epidemic, so they are even more numerous this year to participate in this 34th edition of the Audencia La Baule triathlon.

Eleven races in total, both for novices and experienced athletes. 7000 athletes present over two days of events.

This is also the major event in Baule, a discipline where the French team won a nice bronze medal at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Distance S

The Distance S Triathlon is the unique opportunity for amateur athletes to try their hand at the discipline. This year, 1,200 participants set off in the bay of La Baule for the Distance S.

Sort Future

The Avenir races are an opportunity for young people aged 8 to 15 to learn about triathlon and competition in a friendly atmosphere, thanks to adapted routes and distances.

This year, more than 400 children come to take up the challenge and make their parents or their club proud.

The Distance M

The Distance M Triathlon, an Olympic distance race, is the most difficult event of the weekend. This is an opportunity for licensees or not, to measure themselves against the best times.

A great sun accompanies this Sunday, September 19, the preparation of the last 800 athletes (including the Managing Director of Audencia, Christophe Germain) who take the start of the M distance, the most difficult event.

After only 20 minutes of swimming, a first group of 4 athletes comes out of the water and starts the bike chase. The public, gathered along the course, witnessed a fine finish to the race, mixing seasoned professional sportsmen and occasional amateurs.

As a reminder, this race is once again open to non-licensees. After a few minutes’ delay, the Tri-Relais M (which is only signing its second year at the Audencia – La Baule triathlon), has gathered no less than 60 teams in the bay of La Baule.

Distance M is:

1500 m swimming

40 km of cycling (in 2 loops)

10 km running (in 2 loops)

