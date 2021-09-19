Vinicius and Benzema allow the Merengue to win over the wire!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

To close this Liga Sunday, José Bordalas’ Valencia hosted Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in their den at the Estadio de Mestalla. After a scoreless first half and above all marked by three injuries including that of Dani Carvajal, the two teams returned after the break with better intentions.

The Spanish center forward Hugo Duro first stumbled twice on Tibaut Courtois (46th, 54th) before Casemiro in turn found the gloves of Giorgi Mamardashvili (61st). Five minutes later, Hugo Duro found the flaw in a half-volley from the left (66th) and allowed the locals to lead in the score. Stunned, the Merengue tried to come back through Karim Benzema (68th, 75th) and finally forced the lock thanks to Vinicius Junior (86th) on a service from KB9. Then two minutes later, it was Karim Benzema put into orbit by Vinicius who offered the victory to the visitors (88th), scoring his sixth goal of the season

Thanks to this Madrid victory on the wire (1-2), Real Madrid are alone at the top of La Liga with 13 points when the unfortunate Valencia remain in third place with ten points.



