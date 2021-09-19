Wane companies targeted by cyber attack

Tahiti, September 17, 2021 – Several companies attached to the Wane group were the target of a cyber attack this week in Tahiti. The gendarmerie confirms the resurgence of this type of attack in Polynesia.

Several companies in the Wane group, which owns the Carrefour stores in fenua in particular, have been the target of a cyber-attack. “ransomeware” this week in Tahiti, confirmed the group’s management to Tahiti Info. This type of attack consists of “hackers” remotely introduce malware that blocks access to a company’s data and demand payment of a ransom in exchange for the blocked data access key. The Wane group explains that the first salvo of attack began Monday evening and that ransom demands arrived by email on the addresses of the group. With no visible impact on access to Carrefour’s showcase sites or on the activity of the group’s customers, the attack nevertheless immobilized certain computers and internal services, which have been operating since “in degraded mode”.

Fortunately, the Wane group indicates that they have “acted on time” to avoid too much damage. The group’s IT department is working on restoring the data and no ransom has been paid. A complaint was lodged with the gendarmerie services, the high commission was informed and a declaration was lodged with the National Commission for Informatics and Freedom (Cnil). The gendarmerie confirms for its part to be more and more seized by this type of procedure in Polynesia.

