“We cross paths, we cross paths” (VIDEO)

Laurent Delahousse brought together two “icons“of French cinema this September 19 on the set of 8:30 p.m. on Sunday : Marion Cotillard and Sophie Marceau. The journalist did not resist the temptation to ask them if they saw each other often.
It is a meeting at the top that Laurent Delahousse orchestrated on the plateau of 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. The journalist received Sophie Marceau in order to discuss François Ozon’s last feature film, Everything went well, in which she plays the role of André Dussollier’s daughter, who wishes to die with dignity after having suffered a stroke. It also hosted Marion Cotillard, who produced Flore Vasseur’s documentary, Bigger than us, dedicated to seven young people who are trying to change the world around the world. The companion of Alice Taglioni did not resist the temptation to ask a question to his two guests, certainly on the lips of all viewers of France 2.
“I greatly admire Marion”
“I have two icons on the same board. I just allow myself to ask you the question. When I have Marion Cotillard and Sophie Marceau on the same set, I ask myself this question, that many in front of the TV ask, have you had time for all these years to talk to each other, to exchange? Do you see often. Or not at all ?”, launched the presenter of 8 pm, a bit embarrassed. A question greeted by a wink full of second degree from the heroine of The party, which made Marion Cotillard smile. “We meet. We crossed paths, not long ago, in fact, precisely on the occasion of this film in Cannes. I admire Marion enormously and it’s nice to be able to tell her face to face”, replied Sophie Marceau. Before adding, tangy: “After that, it’s not because we are both actresses that we are friends and we have lunch every Sunday together “. She made it clear, however, that she didn’t know if life would bring them together or not in the future. “It’s very nice to share the same table anyway “, she concluded.
Marion Cotillard confides that she does not know Sophie Marceau very well
More laconic, Marion Cotillard stressed that she always had “a great pleasure” when she met Sophie Marceau. “But it’s true that we don’t know each other much“, she noted. Laurent Delahousse himself concluded by congratulating himself for this “nice moment” of TV.