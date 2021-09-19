Weather for next weekend: mixed in the north, sun in the south

Through Cyrille DUCHESNE, meteorologist

Posted 9/18/21, updated 9/19/21 at 3:25 p.m.

For the next weekend, the reliability of the forecast is still limited but the high pressure which will return this week should weaken a little from the north for this next weekend with the return of cloudier skies and a few showers. . The southern regions would remain well protected by the high pressure.

A priori no very disturbed weather looming for this 1st weekend of autumn on the calendar. The north of the country could be on the sidelines of the disturbances circulating over northern Europe while high pressures would persist over a large southern half of the country with calm and often sunny weather.





Saturday: slightly disturbed weather in the north

Small weakness of the high pressure on Saturday over the north of the country with the passage of an attenuated front resulting in a heavy sky, but little or no precipitation. South of the Loire, the weather will remain dry and often sunny after the morning mists have dissipated. In the Pyrenees, cloudy buds will develop in the afternoon with a risk of showers or thunderstorms at the end of the day.

Sunday: fairly good calm weather, stormy tendency over the Pyrenees

On the northern half, we will find dry weather with alternating cloudy periods and clearings. On the southern half, the sun will shine in the morning, but clouds will develop in the afternoon near the reliefs. Stormy showers may occur at the end of the afternoon on the Pyrenean massif with a risk of overflowing on the plains of the southwest in the evening.

Seasonal temperatures in the north, heat in the south

In the northern half, temperatures will be close to seasonal norms with 18 to 22 ° C in the afternoon. In the south, it will be hot with temperatures of 23 to 28 ° C, locally 30 ° C on Sunday in the southwest and the Mediterranean hinterland.