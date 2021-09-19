why she is now “against marriage”

Sunday, September 19, in Vivement Dimanche, Amanda Lear, who has been married for “many years”, revealed that she was “a little against marriage”. Find out why.

Amanda Lear is not the wife of one man. And she assumes it. “I like surprises, I like to change. You know, I don’t like doing the same thing all the time, eating the same all the time, dating the same guy…” she recently said on the C board to you. However, she had been married for “many years” to the same man. In Vivement dimanche, Sunday, September 19, Michel Drucker received Amanda Lear. “Are you still called miss?” He asked at the start of the show.

“When we do theater, normally, it’s always Mademoiselle. Mademoiselle Sarah Bernard. It’s very curious, it’s never Madame. Now that I do theater, yes, it’s Mademoiselle. But I haven’t. never liked the word madam very much. You know, when I got married, I married a Frenchman, so I immediately became madam, and that bothered a lot of my fans, they wanted me to stay Amanda Lear “, a she replied.





“A lot of people forgot that you were married,” noted Michel Drucker. And yet, although she has had affairs with many men, she has long been faithful to the same man: “I remained married to my husband until he passed away, for many years,” Amanda Lear said. , which however has no intention of uniting again. “Marriage is an experience that should not be repeated. In my opinion, once is enough”, she said, laughing, before adding, more seriously: “I am a (…)

Read more on the website of Here

You may also be interested in this content:

Death of René Malleville: the beautiful tribute reserved by the supporters of the Olympique de Marseille

Death of Chris Anker Sorensen: the famous cyclist dies after a terrible bicycle accident

Dance with the stars: who is Jessica, dancer Jordan Mouillerac’s girlfriend?

Prince Andrew: Princess Beatrice rushed to hospital, will he take the risk of joining his daughter?

PHOTO Stéphanie Durant, pregnant, reveals the weight she has gained since the beginning of her pregnancy