why the models give Armin Laschet and the CDU winners?

ANALYSIS – Economists and political scientists predict the September 26 results. Another approach than polls.

The Bundestag elections next Sunday, September 26, will take place in a particular context in more ways than one. First of all, the CDU-CSU candidate, Armin Laschet, will try to succeed Angela Merkel, who has served four terms, including three at the head of a grand CDU-SPD coalition. This “cohabitation” has had the effect of gradually weakening the two major governing parties, which today find themselves under pressure from the Greens (Die Grünen) on the SPD side and from the populists of the AfD (Alternative für Deutschland) on the CDU side. CSU. Added to this is the electoral renaissance of the Liberal Democrats of the FDP, who are nibbling the market share of their natural CDU-CSU ex-allies.

Beyond this increasingly fragmented political landscape, the electoral consequences of the Covid-19 health crisis, not yet fully mastered to date, look uncertain. Finally, the “exogenous shock” formed by the floods of mid-July in Germany could, according to some