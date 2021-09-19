will pensions be under-indexed on November 1?

Two unions and employers signed an agreement in July providing for the sub-indexation of supplementary retirement pensions by 0.5 points below inflation in order to bring the scheme back to balance. The future of the text is now in the hands of non-signatory organizations.

After ten years of deficits, the supplementary scheme for private sector employees Agric-Arrco was back in the green in 2019. But the health crisis and especially the massive recourse to short-time working in 2020 deprived it of contributions, so much so that a hole of 4 billion euros has again been dug in the coffers.

In July, two unions, the CFDT and the CFTC, as well as the employers, reached an agreement to bring the regime back to balance. The text provides for an under-indexation of pensions by 0.5 point compared to inflation on 1 November. In other words, the 13 million retirees who contribute to Agirc-Arrco would obtain an increase in the value of the retirement point of 0.9% instead of 1.4%. This would result in a drop in purchasing power.





If this agreement is not officially validated, it should be soon, according to information from the Parisian published this Sunday. Not having obtained a majority of the votes of the unions, the agreement is currently in the minority. But that does not mean that it will not be able to apply, the representativeness of the signatories exceeding the 30% required. On the other hand, it can always be considered null and void in the event that all the non-signatory unions – namely the CGT, FO and CFE-CGC – exercise their right of veto. These three organizations have until October 1 to make their decision.

CFE-CGC opposes, not FO

The CFE-CGC has already expressed its position: it will assert its right of opposition. For its part, the CGT has not yet clearly indicated its intentions, but it is not excluded that it also uses its right of veto.

There remains Force Ouvrière which, conversely, should not oppose the text. And for good reason, the organization fears that retirees will not benefit from any increase in their pensions if the agreement is rejected:

“There is a legal risk if we denounce this agreement,” explains the Parisian Michel Beaugas, FO negotiation.

The CFE-CGC qualifies for its part the legal argument of “window dressing” and recalls that the Agirc-Arrco has significant reserves to the tune of 65 billion euros which could be used to avoid “making pay for the crisis to the retirees “.