WORLD CYCLING 2021 – Wout van Aert, frustrating money, but golden promises: ”Roll on next Sunday!”

There is therefore still no Belgian time trial world champion. In front of his family, Wout van Aert however saw himself donning the costume of a pioneer, this Sunday, and opening up the possibility of an unprecedented double in the history of the Men’s Worlds, seven days before the online race. The story would have been beautiful, everyone dreamed of it across Quiévrain, where the passion for cycling was not denied on the launch day of the World Championships in Louvain, the first in Belgium for 19 years.

The supporters formed a narrow corridor on either side of the road for the runners to pass. And some would stop at nothing to promote their patriotic designs, not even to implore Filippo Ganna, executioner of hearts, to slow down his pace.

Belgian humor: spectators ask Ganna … to slow down

But we have known more conciliatory than the Italian, who finally completed the 43.3 kilometers of the course at more than 54 km / h on average. With five seconds ahead of Wout van Aert, who nevertheless had seven seconds of margin at the 1st inter and still 84 hundredths with 10km from the end. The ultra-versatile of the Jumbo-Visma therefore finds himself silver in the solitary effort, still frustrated by the colossus of Piedmont, who had beaten him last year by a margin that left little room for the frustration (26 seconds).

“It’s another silver medal, one more!”

“I felt great during the race, but I’m a little disappointed with the result, he confessed to RTBF. Second, with so little delay on the winner, it’s a bit of a shame. It’s another silver medal, one more! ” In the big championship, this is his fourth 2nd place in the space of a year, Van Aert having finished 2nd in the time trial and road race at the 2020 Worlds and second in the Olympic road race this summer. A “poulidoresque” collection to which we would gladly add 2nd place in the 2020 Tour of Flanders, the real cycling world championship, as any Flandrian knows.





But on the podium, when greeting his supporters, his raised arms prompted more optimism than anything else. Van Aert indeed appeared more as a future gold medalist, more than a runner unable to live up to the expectations placed in him. On the one hand, because he felt “in the top”Sunday and therefore not able to give more. On the other, because opposite it was Ganna, “a stronger and more specialist guy“, the absolute reference of the timed exercise even if the Transalpine had been beaten in the Olympics (5th) and in Europe (2nd):“The flat lap times favor it, because its aerodynamics are really incredible., judge Van Aert. So getting to 5 seconds is really very good for me. ”

Five seconds for a coronation: How Ganna frustrated all of Belgium in Bruges

If the outcome of the fight was not favorable to him, it mainly had the effect of further strengthening his costume as a favorite in line racing. “The legs are there”And this is the main point for the recent winner of the Tour of Britain. Third, his compatriot Remco Evenepoel conceded him 38 “, two seconds better than Kasper Asgreen, all the others being beyond the minute. Gaps which clearly reflect the margin that the Belgian seems to have over the rest of the world, right now. “The team is at an extraordinary level, and the supporters here in Belgium are incredible, as we saw today, gargles Van Aert. We have a lot of advantages for next week, look forward to next Sunday ! ”

