🚨 Incidents Lens – Lille: the Sang et Or react to the sanctions of the LFP!

Saturday afternoon, RC Lens won the Derby du Nord against Lille (1-0). However, incidents punctuated the meeting at half-time. Sanctioned by the LFP of two consecutive closed doors to come against Strasbourg (Wednesday) and against Reims (October 1), and this, pending the final decisions to be taken on October 6, the artesian club reacted in a press release to these decisions .

The RCL regrets the sanctions!

Indeed, the Blood and Gold “take note” of the sanctions and “regret” the economic losses they will suffer. In the rest of this press release, Lens indicates that he will make an appointment with representatives of supporters’ groups and will identify the troublemakers, who will subsequently be punished. In addition, the RCL indicates that it will file a complaint against the Lille fans, guilty of these dramatic events.

Total closed doors of the Bollaert-Delelis stadium as a precaution

