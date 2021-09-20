🚨 Lens – Lille incidents: decisions of the disciplinary committee

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

The decision was expected, and it is now known. The LFP Disciplinary Commission met today to deal with incidents between Lens and Lille supporters that occurred at half-time in the Northern Derby. After the session, the verdict is therefore the following according to the press release from the LFP:

“• Total closed-door access to the Félix Bollaert-Delelis stadium until the final measure is pronounced.

The RC Lens – RC Strasbourg Alsace and RC Lens – Stade de Reims meetings respectively scheduled on Wednesday September 22, 2021 at 9 p.m. and Friday October 1, 2021 at 9 p.m. are affected by this precautionary measure.

• Closure of the visitors’ parking lot at LOSC Lille for away matches until the final measure is pronounced.

The meeting against RC Strasbourg Alsace scheduled for Saturday September 25, 2021 at 7 p.m. is affected by this precautionary measure. “



