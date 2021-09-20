173 cases of Covid-19 identified in 3 days, the decline continues in Guadeloup

Indicators of Covid-19 contamination continue to drop in the archipelago. Over the past three days, 173 new cases have been identified. Three people died. The youngest was 36 years old.

The decline continues but the level remains high, indicate the health authorities. Thus, in three days, 173 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Guadeloupe.

If the reservoir of virus is still present with us, several indicators have been declining for several days. Thus, the positivity rate over the last 7 sliding days is approaching 5% and reaches 5.8%, and the incidence rate at 133.5 / 100,000 inhabitants.

The Delta variant still remains in the majority.

New proof of the improvement in the health situation, no new cluster has been recorded since last Friday.

This Monday morning at 11 a.m., 39 people (including 25 with Covid 19) were being treated in acute resuscitation and 1 person in continuing care.





To date, 11 Covid patients are still hospitalized in the medical department in Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy. All these hospitalized patients are overwhelmingly unvaccinated or severely immunocompromised, indicates the press release from the Regional Health Agency and the Prefecture.

The virus still continues to claim victims. Three additional deaths have been recorded since Friday. The youngest deceased was 36, and the oldest 77.