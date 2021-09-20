2021 Emmy Awards: winners in each category

TELEVISION – After a virtual ceremony in 2020 due to coronavirus, the Emmy Awards returned this Sunday, September 19 with a ceremony organized in the flesh.

The Oscars of the TV series, presented for this 73rd edition by the comedian Cedric the Entertainer, notably allowed Netflix to finally clinch its victories in the most coveted categories with “The Crown” and for HBO to sit once again. more his strike force with “Ted Lasso”, “Hacks” or even “Mare of Easttown”.

Find below the complete list of the evening which took place at LA Live in Los Angeles with 500 guests, almost ten times less than usual due to sanitary measures.

Best comedy

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“PEN15” (Hulu)

WINNER – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV +)

Best Drama

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime)

“The Bridgertons Chronicle” (Netflix)

WINNER – “The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney +)

“Pose” (FX)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Best Miniseries

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

WINNER – “The Lady’s Game” (Netflix)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime)

“WandaVision” (Disney +)

***

Best Actress in a Comedy

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

WINNER – Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Actor in a Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

WINNER – Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Best Actress in a Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

WINNER – Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Best Actor in a Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

WINNER – Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Regé-Jean Page, “The Chronicle of the Bridgertons”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Best Actress in a Miniseries

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Lady’s Game”

WINNER – Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Actor in a Miniseries

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

WINNER – Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

***

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

WINNER – Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

WINNER – Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

WINNER – Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

OT Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”

WINNER – Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”





Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Moses Ingram, “The Lady’s Game”

WINNER – Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Lady’s Game”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

WINNER – Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

***

Best Guest in a Comedy

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

WINNER – Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Best Guest in a Comedy

WINNER – Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”

Dan Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

Chris Rock, “Saturday Night Live”

Best Guest In A Drama

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

WINNER – Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”

Best Guest In A Drama

WINNER – Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”

Charles Dance, “The Crown”

Don Cheadle, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”

Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”

***

Best Screenplay in a Comedy

WINNERS – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” (“There Is No Line”)

Maya Erskine, “PEN15” (“Play”)

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (“Pilot”)

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Meredith Scardino, “Girls5eva” (“Pilot”)

Steve Yockey, “The Flight Attendant” (“In Case of Emergency”)

Best Screenplay in a Drama

Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“Home”)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)

Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)

Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country” (“Sundown”)

WINNER – Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (“War”)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, “Pose” (“Series Finale”)

Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys” (“What I Know”)

Best Screenplay in a Miniseries

WINNER – Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Laura Donney, “WandaVision,” “Previously On”

Scott Frank, “The Lady’s Game”

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, “WandaVision,” “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”

Brad Ingelsby, “Mare of Easttown”

Jac Schaeffer, “WandaVision,” “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”

Best Director in a Comedy

WINNER – Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” (“There Is No Line”)

Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso” (“Biscuits”)

James Burrows, “B Positive” (“Pilot”)

MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso” (“The Hope That Kills You”)

Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant” (“In Case of Emergency”)

Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

James Widdoes, “Mom” (“Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)

Best Director in a Drama

Steven Canals, “Pose” (“Series Finale”)

Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (“Fairytale”)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“The Wilderness”)

WINNER – Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (“War”)

Julie Anne Robinson, “La Chronique des Bridgerton” (“Diamond of the First Water”)

Best Director in a Miniseries

WINNER – Scott Frank, “The Lady’s Game”

Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad”

Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” (“Ego Death”)

Thomas Kail, “Hamilton”

Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” (“Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)

Matt Shakman, “WandaVision”

Craig Zobel, “Mare of Easttown”

***

Best competitive game

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

WINNER – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top chef”

“The Voice”

