4G Sosh mobile plan: 40 GB of internet + Unlimited calls and SMS / MMS at € 9.99 / month

Here is a 4G network mobile offer that will delight small budgets! Sosh offers you a subscription WITHOUT COMMITMENT 40 GB of internet + Unlimited calls / SMS / MMS for less than 10 € per month.

In the world of telecommunications, operators are waging a merciless war to attract as many customers as possible. This trade war is rather very beneficial for consumers since it allows them to take advantage of more attractive offers. To distinguish themselves, companies do not hesitate to design packages that are as attractive as ever with unbeatable prices. This is the case today with this Sosh offer including 40 GB of internet for only € 9.99 and without obligation! A great offer is actually a real low-cost gateway to take advantage of the best network in France, Orange!

Orange is an operator renowned for the quality of its network. Owner of all the French infrastructure, the recorded debits are high and correspond to the amounts displayed. Breakdowns are rare and service reliability is ensured by a technical team available at all times.

For owners of a brand new mobile phone or a subscription to a cloud gaming service on mobile, you need a mobile plan that combines internet and connection performance. This is the case of Sosh via packages calibrated to the daily needs of gamers.

This is the principle behind this low-cost subscription from Orange. In response to the divide that Free initiated a few years ago in the mobile market, Orange has adopted its own competitive offer. The advantage of this package compared to Free is that you benefit from all the Orange infrastructures and the power of the operator for an attractive price.





The Sosh subscription thus includes unlimited calls and SMS / MMS in France, Europe / DOM to communicate with your loved ones without counting the hours. You have 40 GB of mobile internet from mainland France. If you wish to subscribe to the package, the offer is available until September 23, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Details of the Sosh mobile offer

Available until 23/09/2021 at 9 a.m.

Unlimited calls and SMS / MMS in France (You benefit from unlimited calls and SMS / MMS to Europe / DOM and to France. You enjoy your 5GB of mobile internet as if you were in France.)

40GB mobile internet from mainland France

SIM or eSIM card

Compatible with all mobiles

Keep your current mobile number free of charge.

